One of the things you might have not tried on your phone is the 5.0 GHz band hotspot. Really, most people don’t think much while creating a hotspot, they just press the shortcut button or the slider that enables the Wi-Fi hotspot in default mode i.e. 2.4 GHz. You can create a hotspot in 5 GHz mode by tweaking the Wi-Fi hotspot settings. Here’s how you can do it on your OnePlus 7 Pro.

5 Ghz mode is much faster and reliable than the more common 2.4 GHz mode, the hotspot on most Android phones are created in 2.4 GHz only. Under ideal conditions, a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi offers up to 600 Mbps while the 5 GHz can go up to 1,300 Mbps.

Because of many devices using the 2.4 GHz band results in congestion causing the connections to drop and offer slower speeds. A 5 GHz is more stable and can offer you better speeds.

Switch to 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi Hotspot on OnePlus 7 Pro

To create a 5 GHz hotspot, all you need to do is tweak the hotspot settings and change the mode to 5 GHz.

Go to Settings -> Wi-Fi & internet -> Hotspot & tethering -> Wi-Fi hotspot and under that tap on the AP Band to change the mode to 5.0 GHz Band.

Note: 5 GHz mode usually offers a lesser signal range compared to the 2.4 GHz mode.

This trick also works on other similar phones, check your phone’s hotspot settings if they allow it. Although, the hardware on both the devices has to support the 5 GHz frequency, one that creates the hotspot and the one which is going to connect to it.

Check if your devices support this frequency, if you’ve come across a term like ‘Dual Band’ (or 802.11ac and 802.11n), that means your device has 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual bands support.

For more similar guides and tutorials, check out our How-To Guides.