Huawei Nova 5i appears on TENAA, confirms four rear cameras

We recently reported that Huawei is all set to launch the Nova 5 and Nova 5i smartphones on 21st June in China. While the Nova 5i recently passed through TENAA, the listing has now been updated with images of the device.

The images of the smartphone confirm that it will come with four rear camera sensors and seems quite similar to the Huawei P20 Lite (2019). On the front, the device has a punch-hole design that houses the selfie shooter.

While the cameras visually resemble the Honor 20 Pro with three sensors and an LED flash, Huawei decided to keep P30 Pro’s soul with the ToF sensor sitting beside those sensors. There is also a fingerprint scanner next to the camera module.

The Huawei Nova 5i will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ IPS display and will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It could pack either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

It is expected to come running Android 9.0 Pie with EMUi 9.0 out of the box. As for the cameras, it could feature quad-rear cameras with a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP secondary snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor and a ToF sensor along with LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, it is expected to feature a 24 MP shooter. The Nova 5i could pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and could be fuelled by a 3900mAh battery.

Source