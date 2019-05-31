Huawei Nova 5i with 4 GB RAM and Android Pie appears on Geekbench

Huawei is expected to launch the Huawei Nova 5 smartphone in the near future and along with that, the company will reportedly launch the Huawei Nova 5i. Before the China-based company officially reveals anything related to this phone, the Nova 5i has been spotted on Geekbench.

Multiple variants of this new Huawei smartphone has also emerged on various certification websites, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US and National Communications Commission (NCC) in Taiwan.

Various listings of the device hint at 4 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. In the Geekbench listing, which has model number GLK-LX3, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie and has 4 GB of RAM.

The benchmarking platform listing also reveals that the phone will be powered by an octa-core SoC with a base frequency of 1.71GHz. As per the speculations, the smartphone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor. As for the performance, the Geekbench listing has reported the upcoming Huawei smartphone’s single-core score at 1,538 points and multi-core score at 5,388 points.

We are expecting the smartphone to run the company’s own EMUI 9 custom interface on top of the Android Pie OS. The phone will come with 128 GB of internal storage and there’s also a microSD card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 512 GB.

Currently, nothing more is known about this upcoming smartphone and the company has not yet officially confirmed anything related to the Huawei Nova 5i. There’s a possibility that the phone could go official as Huawei P20 Lite 2019 in the International markets.