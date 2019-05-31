Huami, a Xiaomi-backed Chinese company that makes smart wearable devices, has today launched a new smartwatch named Amazfit Verge Lite, expanding the portfolio of devices in its home country.

As the name itself suggests, it is a watered-down version of the Amazfit Verge, which was launched in January this year. This new offering comes with almost similar specs as its predecessor, except for bigger battery life.

The device comes with a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, which offers a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and is protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It also has an anti-smudge coating on top of the screen to prevent fingerprint smudges.

The smartwatch offers features like real-time motion tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring, among others. It can detect heart rate changes in different time periods and sports conditions and vibrates when the heart rate exceeds the warning value.

The company says that the Amazfit Verge Lite is capable of fitness tracking in 11 different sports modes like golfing, riding, gym training, hiking, running, playing soccer, and boat riding. The device comes with a silicone strap, which can be removed.

It comes with support for GPS with GLONASS functionality. It also supports a plethora of watch faces and lets users customize the faces. There’s support for Alibaba’s Alipay payment functionality, which works without pairing the device to a phone as well.

As for the battery life, the device is equipped with a 390 mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver 20 days of battery life with regular usage and 40 hours with the GPS turned on. It is priced at 499 yuan, which roughly converts to Rs. 5,000 and is now available for purchase in China.