Samsung Galaxy A80 could launch in India as soon as next week

Last month, Samsung launched two its the most expensive Galaxy A-series smartphones — Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80. While the Galaxy A70 has already gone on sale in India, the Galaxy A80 is yet to get launched in the Indian market.

However, that could soon launch as the latest report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy A80 could launch in India as soon as next week. As per the report, the South Korean giant is holding an exclusive preview of the phone in different Indian cities, indicating its imminent launch.

The report says that the Galaxy A80 exclusive preview events will be held in five Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata. While the event in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad can experience the phone on June 8, Bangalore and Kolkata fans can experience the phone on June 9.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy A80 boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The handset packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is now a norm for a premium mid-range offering. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48 MP camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, as well as an 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There’s a third 3D ToF sensor, which enables Live Focus. This camera module also doubles up as a front-facing snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W super fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Rear/Front Camera: 48 MP primary camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 3D ToF sensor that enables Live Focus.

48 MP primary camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 3D ToF sensor that enables Live Focus. Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: No

No Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black

Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black Battery: 3700 mAh with 25W fast charging

