Xiaomi Mi 9T retail box leak confirms that it’s a rebranded Redmi K20

Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphones in the Chinese market. Xiaomi had earlier teased about the Mi 9T smartphone and it is now confirmed that the Mi 9T is the rebranded Redmi K20.

As per the reports, depending on the market, the phone will be known as either “Redmi K20”, “Mi 9T”, or “Pocophone F2”. However, it is not yet known which markets will get the Mi 9T smartphone. The Redmi K20 Pro is also expected to follow the suit and be known Mi 9T Pro in other markets.

Now, ahead of the launch of the smartphone, a retail box of the smartphone has leaked online through a Dubai-based tech reviewer. However, compared to the Redmi K20, the Mi 9T is expected to come in different color options.

The image shows the smartphone packing 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It may also come with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage but the capacity may change depending on the region.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP triple camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper.

Along with the usual set of connectivity options, it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Fi audio chip. The device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10. As for the battery, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

