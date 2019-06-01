How to show battery percentage in status bar on Google Pixel 3a [Beginner’s Guide]

Google released the newest Pixel range of devices, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are the two phones with the latest Android running on it. As we know Pixel phones come with pure Android interface, you don’t see the battery percentage beside the battery icon in the status bar by itself. You have to go through a short workaround that will bring back the battery percentage, take a look at this guide.

To give you a brief, the Pixel 3a is a toned-down variant of the expensive sibling Pixel 3 with the same camera features and looks.

Note: This trick works on Pixel phones including the Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL.

Enable Battery Percentage On Google Pixel 3a

The stock interface normally shows you the animated battery icon which has no percentage in it. This doesn’t tell you how much you have the available battery on the phone, you have to put the battery percentage manually from the battery Settings.

Go to the Settings on your Pixel 3a, enter the Battery and tap the Battery percentage slider to show the battery percentage in status bar.

Go to Settings -> Battery -> Battery percentage.

Once you turn on this slider, you can see the remaining percentage next to the battery icon. It also works on other Pixel devices and if you own any stock-based Android phones.

