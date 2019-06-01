Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Realme C2 – Which is the best entry-level smartphone?

Xiaomi and Realme are two of the leading brands in the Indian market when it comes to the budget segment. Both the brands recently launched their next-gen entry-level smartphones — Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Realme C2.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs. 8,000, the Realme C2 and Redmi 7 are two of the leading phones in the market. So, which one you should pick? Let’s find out in this comparison video.

Display

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch waterdrop display having 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. So, in terms of display, both the phones are almost the same.

Performance

The Realme C2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core 12nm processor clocked at 2 GHz, coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, comes powered by a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, clocked at 1.8 GHz and Adreno 506 GPU.

While both the chipsets — Helio P22 and SD632 are pretty the same, the Snapdragon 632 seems to have a slight advantage over Helio P22 when it comes to offering better performance.

The Redmi 7 comes in two variants — 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM, both offering 32 GB internal storage and microSD card support of up to 512 GB. On the other hand, the Realme C2 is also offered in two variants — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage with a microSD card slot.

As for the software, both the smartphones are running the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. While the Realme C2 is running ColorOS 6 on top, the Redmi 7 comes with MIUI 10 custom interface. However, we’d give this point to Realme because unlike Xiaomi, it doesn’t show any ads in its interface.

Camera

In the imaging segment, the Realme C2 sports 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 5 MP selfie shooter with support for AI Face Unlock feature. The Redmi 7 has a 12 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and an 8 MP selfie camera with AI Portrait mode, AI Face Unlock, and more.

While the camera performance of both these smartphones seems pretty similar, the Redmi 7 takes the cake when it comes to the front-facing camera.

Battery and Other Features

Both the smartphones are powered by the same capacity battery — 4000 mAh. While the Redmi 7 comes with an 18W charger in the box, the company has not provided any such details for the Realme C2. Also, both the phones come with a micro USB port for charging.

However, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel, which is missing in the Realme C2. As for the color options, the Realme C2 is offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colors while the Redmi 7 is available in Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, and Comet Blue.

Bottom Line

Both these phones offer great value-for-money with a decent design, performance, camera, and battery. While the Realme C2 is loaded with features while the Redmi 7 is a bit ahead when it comes to performance. If you are on a really tight budget, then you can go with the Realme C2 as both the phones are pretty much the same.