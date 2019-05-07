After months of leaks and rumors, Google has finally launched its all-new mid-range Pixel smartphones — Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL during the Google I/O annual developers conference. Both the smartphones have almost the same specifications, expect for the display and battery.

In terms of the design, both the phones look similar to the Pixel 3 series phones launched last year with two-tone look and smooth finish. It comes in three color options — Just Black, Clearly White, and a new Purple-ish color.

The Google Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch Full HD+ gOLED display with 2220 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 3a XL flaunts a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, both the smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 615 GPU. The device pack 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL let you invoke Google Assistant by squeezing the sides of the device, and have stereo sound.

In the camera department, the smartphone come with 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture on the back panel. It supports autofocus with dual pixel phase detection as well as OIS + EIS. On the front side, the phones come equipped with an 8 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Since the camera setup is the same as the standard Google Pixel 3 series phones, it also comes with support for similar features. It supports Night Sight along with Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Motion Auto Focus, Super Res Zoom, and HDR+.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and Google Cast. The phones runs the latest Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. The Pixel 3a is powered by 3000 mAh battery while the Pixel 3a XL is powered by a 3700 mAh battery. Both devices also support 18W fast charging.

It also comes with Pixel Imprint, which is a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has also promised minimum three years of security updates and minimum three years of OS updates for these newly launched smartphones.

As for the pricing, the Google Pixel 3a is priced at $399 while the Pixel 3a XL is priced at $479. Both the smartphones will be available for purchase from today in around 13 markets but in India, the phones will go on sale from 15th May.

