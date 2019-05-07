Realme X image leak shows the phone’s notch-less display

Realme is confirmed to launch its new smartphone named Realme X at a launch event in China on 15th May. Unlike other phones from the brand, this will be the first time a Realme smartphone won’t be making its debut in India.

Ahead of the phone’s official launch, an image of the Realme X has been leaked online, showcasing the notch-less display on the device. This confirms that the phone will come with a pop-up front-facing camera — a first from Realme.

From the image, we can see that the bezels on the top as well as left and the right side of the display is minimal. However, the bezel on the bottom is a tad bit thinner compared to others. The image shows just the phone’s front panel and not the back panel.

Report indicate that the phone may come in multiple variants, possibly Realme X, Realme X Lite, and Realme X Pro. Previous leaks indicate that the standard variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Pro variant will come powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

It is also being said that the phone will come in two variants — 6 GB of RAM and 8 GB of RAM. For the Pro variant, both the models are expected to pack 128 GB of native storage. It says that the Pro variant may get launched as the cheapest SD855-powered smartphone.

The smartphone is expected to come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. The phone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The company has also teased the phone’s display on Weibo, revealing that it will come with an AMOLED display panel offering a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. To know for sure what the phone packs, we’ll have to wait a few more days.

