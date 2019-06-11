Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i to get launched on 21st June

Despite facing tough times because of the US-China trade war, Huawei isn’t backing off from launching new device. We recently reported that the company could soon launch new smartphones under its Nova 5 series and now we’ve got more information.

The Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5i have now been confirmed to launch in China on 21st June. Howoever, the teaser video shared by the company only reveals the launch date for the Nova 5 and nothing more.

Earlier, Nova 5i was listed on TENAA, which suggested that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ IPS display and will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It could pack either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come running Android 9.0 Pie with EMUi 9.0 out of the box. As for the cameras, it could feature quad-rear cameras with a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP secondary snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor and a ToF sensor along with LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, it is expected to feature a 24 MP shooter. The Nova 5i could pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and could be fuelled by a 3900mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 5 is said to come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. It is expected to be powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the phone is rumoured to feature a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens, a 12.3-megapixel secondary sensor, and a Sony IMX316 ToF sensor. On the front, it is believed to have a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 snapper for selfies and video chats.

To know more about these smartphones as well as their pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait until the company officially launches them on 21st June in China.

