As expected, Xiaomi has today announced its next-generation Mi Band fitness tracker — Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at a launch event in China. Coming with a few upgrades compared to its predecessor, this is the most advanced Mi Band model from the company so far.

The Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch-enabled color screen, offering a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels and a layer of a 2.5D curved glass on top. The display on the device is capable of showing app notifications, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, fitness details, among others.

Further, it can also be used to control the music playback of your phone using this device, as well as Xiaomi’s smart home ecosystem devices. It comes with a heart rate sensor and tracking features such as step counting, and sleep monitoring.

It can detect several activities such as running, jogging, cycling, and more. This time, the Mi Band comes with a six-axis sensor, which can intelligently detect different swimming activities such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley.

Similar to the previous models, this one too pairs to the user’s smartphone using Bluetooth. It also comes with a microphone that enables users to interact with the device using the XiaoAI assistant.

In terms of design, the charging pins on the Mi Band 4 have been relocated to the rear instead of the bottom and comes with six color options for the strap. Just like the Mi Band 3, its successor also features water resistance up to 50 meters.

There’s also an NFC variant of the Mi Band 4 which enables users to make payments on the go using AliPay or WeChat Pay. The company has also launched a special Avengers Edition of the wearable with the same specs but the design is inspired from Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

The standard Mi Band 4 has been priced at 169 Yuan (~Rs 1,700) while the NFC variant and Avengers Edition variant costs 229 Yuan (~Rs 2,300) and 349 Yuan (~Rs 3,500), respectively. The fitness tracker will go on sale in China from June 14th. Currently, there’s no information about its availability in other regions.