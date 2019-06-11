As promised, Honor has today launched its budget smartphone Honor 20i in the Indian market, along with the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones. This is the same smartphone that was launched as Honor 20 Lite last month.

The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot allowing you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. Coming to the camera department, the handset comes with a triple camera array on the back.

There’s a 24 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle sensor for a wide 120-degree view, and a 2 MP depth sensor for a bokeh effect. For taking selfies and video calling, the Honor 20 Lite is equipped with a 32 MP sensor on the front. There’s an AI feature that automatically retouches your selfies by judging your age, skin tone, and gender.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3400 mAh battery.

The Honor 20i comes in three color options — Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Midnight Black. The smartphone is priced at ₹14,999 and will go on sale from Flipkart as well as offline stores across India from June 18th.

