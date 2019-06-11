Honor 20 goes official in India for ₹32,999; will go on sale from 25th June

Along with the Honor 20 Pro and the Honor 20i smartphones in India, the Huawei sub-brand has also launched the Honor 20. Like other devices, this one too is Flipkart exclusive and will go on sale in India from 25th June, for a price of ₹32,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Huawei‘s own Kirin 980 octa-core chipset, coupled with Mali-G76MP10 GPU. It packs 6 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera sensors, it comes with a quad rear camera setup, which consists a 48 MP primary sensor with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, a 16 MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens, a 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro, and a 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing.

On the front side, the device features a 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, with support for 3D Portrait Lighting. For security, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. The device also comes with Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound and Dual-microphones.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s Magic UI 2.1 custom interface. The device, which measures 154.25 x 73.97 x 7.87 mm and weighs 174 grams, is powered by a 3,750 mAh battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) Honor SuperCharge fast charging support.

Honor 20 Specifications

CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G76MP10 GPU

Mali-G76MP10 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1

Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 Display: 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens + 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro + 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing

48 MP primary sensor with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens + 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro + 2 MP f/2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C Other: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Colors: Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue

Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue Battery: 3,750 mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging

Pricing and Availability