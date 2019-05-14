After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus has finally launched its new flagship smartphone series — OnePlus 7 Series. The top-end model in the lineup is the OnePlus 7 Pro, which comes in three color options — Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 800nits display, and 90Hz refresh rate. It has 516ppi pixel density and as earlier revealed, the display has been rated “A+” by DisplayMate.

It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company likes to call “Screen Unlock”. It is claimed to unlock the phone in just 0.21 seconds, making it 38% faster than the previous generation and touted to be the world’s fastest.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor. It is coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage that uses UFS 3.0 technology. Just like other flagship smartphones, this one too comes with 10 layers Liquid Cooling System.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS as a primary camera sensor. It is accompanied by an 8 MP f/2.4 aperture secondary sensor with 3X Optical Zoom and OIS. There’s also a third camera ultra-wide sensor of 16 MP that supports a 117-degree field of view.

The camera also comes with Nightscape 2.0 for low-light photography. OnePlus revealed that the phone’s camera has been rated with 111 points by DxOMark. On the front side, the phone comes with a 16 MP pop-up camera sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with Dual Stereo Speakers that offer Dolby Atmos sound. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge. It is claimed to provide up to 48% of battery juice within 20 minutes.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 custom interface. The company promises to offer software updates for 2 years and security updates for 3 years. There’s also a Gaming Mode that enhances the phone’s gaming experience.

The company partnered with gaming organization for ‘Fnatic Mode’ for world-class gaming. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also be among the first smartphones to get the all-new Andriod Q update when it gets launched.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It will be available for purchase from 17th May.

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 GB

6/8/12 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie OS based on OxygenOS

Android 9 Pie OS based on OxygenOS Display: 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 800nits display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 516ppi pixel density

6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 800nits display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 516ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 8 MP f/2.4 sensor + 16 MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV; PDAF, Laser Focus, Dual OIS, Portrait, UltraShot, Nightscape 2.0, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, and RAW Image

48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 8 MP f/2.4 sensor + 16 MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 117-degree FOV; PDAF, Laser Focus, Dual OIS, Portrait, UltraShot, Nightscape 2.0, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, and RAW Image Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture and EIS

16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture and EIS Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band 2×2 MIMO, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band 2×2 MIMO, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Other: Optical In-display fingerprint sensor, Liquid Cooling, Stereo Speakers, Fnatic Mode, Zen Mode

Optical In-display fingerprint sensor, Liquid Cooling, Stereo Speakers, Fnatic Mode, Zen Mode Colors: Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue

Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charging

OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing and Availability