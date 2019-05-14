Today, at the global OnePlus 7 Series launch event, along with the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro, the China-based company also launched the OnePuls 7 smartphone. This one comes in two color options — Mirror Grey and Mirror Grey Red.

The phone’s design is quite similar to its predecessor — OnePlus 6T. It flaunts a 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It also uses an in-display fingerprint scanner also well as face unlock feature for authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset. There’s also Liquid Cooling System underneath, just like the Pro variant. It comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

As for the camera configuration, the device features a 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the phone features a 16 MP sensor housed inside the waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with Dual Stereo Speakers that offer Dolby Atmos sound. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 custom interface.

There’s also a Gaming Mode for enhancing the phone’s gaming experience with modes such as ‘Fnatic Mode’ It comes with ‘Zen Mode’ that lets user disengage and do a digital detox. The smartphone is powered by a 3700 mAh battery and comes with support for 20W Warp Charging technology.

The OnePlus 7 comes in two variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The Mirror Grey Red color will be available only for the 8 GB RAM model. The phone will be available for purchase in India from June this year.

OnePlus 7 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie OS based on OxygenOS

Android 9 Pie OS based on OxygenOS Display: 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with 1.6 μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS along with 5 MP secondary sensor with 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.4 aperture; supports Nightscape, Studio Lighting, AI Scene Detection, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, RAW Image, and UltraShot

48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with 1.6 μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS along with 5 MP secondary sensor with 1.12 μm pixel size and f/2.4 aperture; supports Nightscape, Studio Lighting, AI Scene Detection, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, RAW Image, and UltraShot Front Camera: 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.0, fixed focus autofocus, EIS

16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.0, fixed focus autofocus, EIS Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Fnatic Mode, Zen Mode

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Fnatic Mode, Zen Mode Colors: Mirror Grey and Mirror Grey Red

Mirror Grey and Mirror Grey Red Battery: 3700 mAh battery with 20W fast charging

OnePlus 7 Pricing and Availability in India