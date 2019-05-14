Along with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro flagship smartphone, the Chinese company also launched its new OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones in the Indian market. They are priced at ₹5,990 but the company has not yet revealed its exact availability.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 comes with a new design. First of all, you’ll notice the absence of wingtips and a smoother profile with curved edges which ensures more comfort. It also comes with a metallic build. The earphones retain the magnetic switch for pause and playback controls that was first introduced with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless (Review).

The company claims that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 comes with an upgraded triple unit structure to deliver a better sonic output, and a larger moving coil for more thumping bass. It packs two Knowles balanced armature drivers for mids and highs, and one dynamic driver to cover the lower frequencies.

It also allows users to effortlessly switch between two paired audio devices with a single click. For audio signal transmission, the earphones rely on Bluetooth 5.0. There is also support for aptX HD codec that lets users stream hi-res audio files for a richer music listening experience.

Interestingly, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 now comes with support for Warp Charge, which is claimed to be twice as fast in terms of charging speed. OnePlus has also increased the battery density and the earphones are claimed to deliver a playback time of 10 hours after charging it for just 10 minutes.