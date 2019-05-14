Oppo Reno Z specifications and pricing information leaked online

Oppo recently unveiled the all-new Reno series for the flagship smartphones. So far, the company has launched three smartphones in this lineup — Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition, and Reno 5G. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the fourth smartphone — Oppo Reno Z.

The upcoming Reno Z’s images, specifications, and pricing details have surfaced online. Unlike other Reno smartphones, this one doesn’t feature a pop-up front-facing camera. Instead, there’s a notch on top of the display which houses the selfie camera.

According to a report, Oppo’s smartphone with model number PCDM10 surfaced online on TENAA is the Oppo Reno Z. The dimensions of the handset are 157.3 x 74.9 x 9.1 mm and weights around 186 grams. The design of the back panel is similar to the other Reno-series phones.

As for the specifications, the device features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a teardrop notch design. Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

This could be Oppo’s first smartphone in the Reno series to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Also, it could also be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by the Helio P90 SoC. It is expected to have a 48 MP primary lens and a 5 MP secondary sensor on the back. On the front side, it is said to have a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Going by the TENAA listing, the 6 GB RAM model will come with 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be powered by a 3950 mAh battery and will come with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The report says that the Oppo Reno Z will be available in three color options — Extreme Night Black, Bead White and Coral Orange. It could be priced around RMB 2,599, which is around Rs 26,600 — lower than the Oppo Reno standard edition.

