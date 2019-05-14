OnePlus 7 Pro hands-on images leaked ahead of launch today [Updated]

Update: A promotional video of the OnePlus 7 Pro has also been leaked online. It shows all the design aspects of the smartphone from various angles, in two colors — Blue and Black. Check out the video below.

The day has finally arrived. Today, OnePlus will be launching its new flagship smartphones — OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The launch event is being held at four cities at the same time across the world — New York, London, Bengaluru, and Beijing.

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch tonight, hands-on images of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked online, thanks to Twitter user Ice Universe. The image confirms all the leaks regarding the flagship smartphone that we have come across so far.

The image clearly shows the notch-less and curved display with minimal bezels across all side, even the chin part. Majority of the front panel is covered with the display. As for the back side, it is made up of glass and has a matte finish. The shell also seems to be curved towards the edges.

There’s a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup on the back side, along with an LED flash. It carries a text “48MP” between the two camera sensors. Below the camera module, there’s a OnePlus branding.

As per the reports, the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. It will offer a refresh rate of 90 Hz, DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR 10+. The display of the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform along with up to 12 GB of RAM. The triple camera setup includes an OIS enabled Sony IMX586 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

On the front side, the phone will have a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP. The device will be running OxygenOS based Android 9 Pie OS and will be among the first to receive the Android Q update. It packs a 4000 mAh battery that carries support for 30W Warp Charge technology.