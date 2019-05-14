Honor 20 powered by Kirin 980 SoC appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Honor has officially confirmed the Honor 20 series smartphones, the successor to the company’s Honor 10 lineup. The company has also revealed that the upcoming Honor 20 series smartphones will make debut on 21st May in London.

Now, ahead of the launch, the base variant of the Honor 20 with model number YAL-L21 has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the phone’s key specifications.

It confirms that the smartphone will indeed be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship octa-core chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM. Further, it notes that the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box, possibly with the EMUI 9 on top.

As per the previous leaks, the Honor 20 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display featuring a waterdrop-style notch. It will have have a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera housed inside the notch. On the back side, the device will feature triple camera setup — 48 MP primary sensor + 20 MP super wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens.

A recently leaked image of the Honor 20 Pro confirmed that the phone will come with a punch-hole display. This is the same display design that we saw on flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

It is expected to come with 5x optical zoom camera on the back side. It may feature four camera sensors on the back panel, consisting of an ultra-wide sensor, a 40MP primary camera sensor, a 5x persicope zoom camera and a Time of Flight 3D camera.

To know the variants of this upcoming Honor series and its pricing as well as availability details, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.