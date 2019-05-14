Samsung Galaxy M40 is soon coming to India for around Rs. 25,000

Samsung has revamped its strategy when it comes to budget and mid-range smartphones. The company has ditched the Galaxy J-series for the new online-only Galaxy M-series and the Galaxy A-series.

The company has so far launched three smartphones in the Galaxy M-series — Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. There have been a few leaks regarding the Galaxy M40 and now a new report says that the phone will soon be launched in India.

The report also adds that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. It also says that the device will come with a punch-hole display, which the company calls “Infinity-O” display. The company has launched #OMG campaign, which is now liked to the upcoming Galaxy M40.

As per the reports, the smartphone will come with flagship-level features, such as edge-to-edge display and a cut-out on top the screen that houses the front-facing camera. It is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with a triple-rear camera setup on the back and will come powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

The phone being powered by the Qualcomm chipset is a departure from the company’s existing strategy of using its own Exynos chipset for powering the Galaxy M-series smartphone. All three M-series smartphones launched so far are powered by the Samsung Exynos chipset.

For a price of around Rs. 25,000, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will be the most expensive Galaxy M-series smartphone from the company. Currently, the most expensive Galaxy M-series phone is Galaxy M30, which is priced at Rs. 14,990 for the base model and Rs. 17,990 for the 6 GB RAM model.

