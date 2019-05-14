Redmi’s flagship smartphone confirmed to be named Redmi K20

After months of leaks and rumors, the name of Redmi’s upcoming flagship smartphone has now finally been confirmed. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed through a post on Weibo that the company’s flagship smartphone will be named Redmi K20.

He also added that the K-series smartphones from the brand will be performance-driven devices and hinted that the K stands for “Killer”. The company is expected to launch two devices this year — Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.

While the name has now been revealed, the company is yet to reveal its launch date. However, reports indicate that the phone could get announced in China in the coming weeks, along with the K20 Pro. It is also being speculated that in the international market, the phone could go official as Poco F2.

Thanks to the rumors and leaks, information on the specs of the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone is already known. It is speculated to arrive with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with an in-display fingerprint reader. As the company has already teased, the phone will be sporting a notch-less screen.

On the back side, the phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens of 16-megapixel. On the front side, the pop-up camera module will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be running Android 9 Pie OS along with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery that could be assisted by 27W rapid charging.

While the K20 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Redmi K20 could be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. Both the phones are expected to come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM models with three internal storage options — 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

Since the company has officially revealed the name of its upcoming flagship smartphone, we expect the brand to soon start teasing the phone’s features.