OnePlus and Jio announces ‘Beyond Speed Offer’ for the OnePlus 7 Series users

OnePlus 7 series flagship smartphones from the China-based company are all set to get launched on 14th May. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced that it is continuing its partnership with Reliance Jio in India and has introduced ‘Beyond Speed Offer’.

The company says that the ‘Beyond Speed Offer’ will deliver significant value to all the OnePlus 7 as well as OnePlus 7 Pro and Jio users. The total benefits offered to the users under this scheme are worth around Rs. 9,300.

It will provide an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. Those availing the offer will get the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in MyJio app. Customers can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only.

The plan will entitle the users to 3 GB of 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s exclusive apps like JioTV, JioCimena, JioNews, and others. The offer also entails additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900 which are as follow:

Zoomcar: Up to Rs 2000 or 20% off whichever is lower

EaseMyTrip: Rs 1550 off on Flight Tickets, Hotel Bookings; and 15% off on Bus Bookings

Chumbak: Rs 350 off on minimum spends of Rs 1699

The company has revealed that the Jio Beyond Speed Offer will be available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who purchase the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro from May 19th.

The OnePlus 7 Series is set to launch in India at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bangalore at 8.15 PM on 14th May 2019. To know more about the upcoming smartphone and where to watch the launch event live stream, head over to our OnePlus 7 Series pre-launch roundup post.