Asus ROG Phone 2 confirmed to come with 120Hz display in July

Asus, the company which recently launched in Zenfone 6 flagship smartphone, is now gearing up to launch its second gaming smartphone — Asus ROG Phone 2. The phone will be a successor to the ROG Phone launched last year.

The company has already confirmed that its next-generation gaming smartphone will be launched in July. Now, the Taiwanese company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz display. Razer Phone 2, launched last year, was the first smartphone to feature such display.

In order to provide a better gaming experience to its users, Taiwan-based Asus has also announced a partnership with China-based giant Tencent Games for in-depth optimization of game content according to the hardware.

Currently, there’s no information available about the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone’s specifications. However, as it has been confirmed, the phone will come with an improved display. We are also expecting the smartphone to have an improved GameCool system.

Further, the phone could come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor out-of-the-box, just like most of the flagship smartphones launched this year so far. It could pack up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

We are also expecting the smartphone to come with better cameras. Since this is a gaming smartphone, it would be great if the company introduces a bigger capacity battery for longer gameplay, along with support for fast charging technology.

