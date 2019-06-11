After many teasers and leaks, Samsung has today officially took the wraps off its fourth Galaxy M-series smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy M40. The phone’s specs and features are in line with the previous reports.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, a contrast ratio of 1200:1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 480 nits of brightness. The display panel also comes with screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, which is paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6 GB of RAM. This is the first Galaxy M-series to come powered by the Qualcomm chipset instead of the company’s own Exynos SoC.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 512 GB. For taking selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an AI scene optimizer and f/1.7 lens. It also comes with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes in two color options in the Indian market — Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue. The phone is priced at ₹19,990 and will be available from Amazon.in from June 19th.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 32 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue

Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue Battery: 3500 mAh with 15W fast charging

Pricing and Availability