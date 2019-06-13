Vivo Z1 Pro confirmed to launch in India, could be re-branded Vivo Z5x

Last week, we reported about Vivo teasing a new Z-series smartphone launch in the Indian market. While the company didn’t reveal the phone’s name, it was expected to be the Vivo Z5x that was recently launched in China.

However, new reports indicate that the company will indeed launch the Vivo Z5x smartphone in India but with a different name. Now the latest teasers shared by the company confirms that it is going to launch the Vivo Z1 Pro in India, which is expected to be the re-branded model of Vivo Z5x.

The company has released a couple of teaser videos through its social media channels that reveals some of the key features of the smartphone. It confirms that the Vivo Z1 Pro will arrive with in-display camera technology. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a long-last battery and AI triple camera.

The Vivo Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

For the generation that never compromises on fun. The all new #VivoZ1Pro is for the Generation Z. Never stop cruising ahead with #FullyLoaded power. pic.twitter.com/ite5l2rXfC — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 12, 2019

The phone is offered in four variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 custom interface.

In the camera department, it comes with a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, an 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Source