Vivo Z5x goes official; comes with punch-hole display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and triple rear cameras

As promised, Vivo has today launched a new mid-range smartphone in its Z-series of devices in China — Vivo Z5x. The phone is now available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from next week.

The Vivo Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone is offered in four variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. All four models come with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

In the camera department, it comes with a 16 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, an 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 custom interface. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Z5x will be available in three color options — Midnight Black, Phantom Black, and Aurora Blue. The base model is priced at 1,398 Yuan (~$202) while the top-end model costs 1,998 yuan (~$289). Pricing and availability of all the models are mentioned below.

Vivo Z5x Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 4/6/8 GB

4/6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9

Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor Colors: Midnight Black, Phantom Black, and Aurora Blue

Midnight Black, Phantom Black, and Aurora Blue Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

