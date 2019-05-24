Xiaomi was expected to announce its entry-level Redmi 7A smartphone at the launch event on 28th May, along with Redmi’s flagship smartphone Redmi K20. However, just days before the launch event, the company has officially announced the Redmi 7A.

The smartphone was certified last week and is the successor of the Redmi 6A smartphone which was launched in China last year. The pricing and availability details of the Redmi 7A will be revealed at the Redmi K20 launch event on 28th May.

The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor along with Adreno 505 GPU.

The smartphone comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP sensor on the back side along with an LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with P2i nano-coating, which means the phone is splash resistant.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM Radio. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Redmi 7A will be offered in two color options — Black and Blue. To know the phone’s pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.

