Samsung Galaxy Note 10 concept renders showcases the upcoming phone’s design

A couple of months ago, Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy S-series flagship phones, which includes the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10e, and S10 5G. Now, in the coming months, probably around August, the company will be launching the Galaxy Note 10 flagship smartphone.

Now, before we hear anything official from the South Korean giant regarding this phone, concept renders of the Galaxy Note 10 have surfaced online, giving us an early look at the phone’s possible design. It shows that the smartphone will have a similar design language as its predecessor and will improve upon the Galaxy S10-series design. The phone will come with a sleek design and top-of-the-line specs.

The renders show that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center position on the display, which will house the front-facing camera sensor. The front panel will be dominated by the display having minimal bezels.

On the back side, the flagship smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup for taking care of the photography needs. Interestingly, the camera position has been shifted towards the top-left corner from the center. Also, the camera sensors will be arranged vertically, along with an LED flash.

As per the reports, the smartphone will be powered by a 4300 mAh battery. A recent HTML5 benchmark test revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 will comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio display. The Galaxy Note 10 is said to feature a 6.28-inch with 536ppi pixel density while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro could come with a 6.75-inch screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,040 pixels with a pixel density of 498ppi.

The phones are likely to run Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI custom interface on top. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the company is reportedly planning to offer five color options. Initially, the phone will be available in three colors — Prism Black, Prism White, and Flaming Pink and the company could launch two other color variants later.

