Redmi K20 to come with DC Dimming and Game Turbo 2.0 feature

Redmi K20 is getting launched in China on 28th May and since past few days, the company has been teasing the features of the smartphone. Now, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with support for DC Dimming.

In the software department, the smartphone will have Game Turbo 2.0, a feature that aims to enhance the gaming experience of the user. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that users will be able to respond to text messages during the gameplay using this mode.

Earlier, the company confirmed that the device will come equipped with a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3P lens and has 7.2μm ultra-large pixels, offering 100% higher photo-sensitive area and 30% more accuracy than the previous generation scanner.

Recently, the company shared a render of the smartphone’s back panel, confirming that the upcoming flagship device will come with a gradient paint job with a heart-shaped pattern at the back. It also confirms the triple rear camera setup, placed vertically in the top-center location along with an LED flash.

Prior to that, Redmi confirmed that the K20 will come with a 48 MP primary camera along with support for 960 FPS slow-motion video recording. It is also confirmed to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will come with a 20 MP front-facing pop-up camera, which will enable the company to offer a notch-less display panel.

The Redmi K20 is said to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED screen. It was recently spotted on benchmarking portal AnTuTu, confirming that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Along with the Redmi K20, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone at the launch event.

Xiaomi India has also confirmed that the Redmi K20, which the company has termed “Flagship Killer 2.0”, will be launched in India. While the India launch date is not yet known, we expect it to get announced in India soon after its launch in China.