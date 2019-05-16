Redmi K20 achieved an impressive 458,754 score on AnTuTu benchmark

Xiaomi India yesterday confirmed that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone — Redmi K20, will soon get launched in the Indian market. Now, the same smartphone’s AnTuTu benchmark score has surfaced online and it’s quite impressive.

The benchmark score of the “Raphael” smartphone, which is the codename for the Redmi K20, is 458,754 which is significantly higher than the score of Xiaomi’s recent flagship device — Mi 9. In fact, the score is even higher than the gaming smartphones Black Shark 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3.

Given such an impressive score, the smartphone seems to be using some kind of a liquid cooling system to ensure rock-solid performance. The Poco F1 also had Liquid Cooling System and it seems that the upcoming Redmi K20 will feature an advanced version of the same.

As per the leaks, the Redmi K20 smartphone is expected to come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display featuring an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will have higher screen-to-body ratio because of the no-notch display, thanks to the pop-up front-facing camera.

The phone is expected to come equipped with a 32 MP snapper on the front side and a triple-camera setup on the back. The rear camera module will comprise of a 48 MP primary sensor. Along with the K20, the company will also launch K20 Pro in China, but the exact difference between both these upcoming smartphones remains unknown.

Reports indicate that the Redmi K20 flagship smartphone will come in three color options — Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre. Since the company has already started teasing the phone, we expect it to get launched in the coming weeks.

Source