After months of leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally launched its Motorola One Vision mid-range smartphone at an event in Brazil. The phone is now available for purchase in Brazil and will soon roll out to other regions.

The Motorola One Vision features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out.

Coming to the internals, the smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. It packs 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

The smartphone’s highlight is the camera configuration, as the name itself hints. It features a 48 MP f/1.7 Quad Pixel camera with OIS on the back and is paired with a 5 MP f/2.2 depth sensor. The camera has a feature called Night Vision for incredible low-light shots. Other features include 8x digital zoom, Portrait Mode, Cinemagraph Mode, Best Photo, Instant Camera, and YouTube Live mode, among others.

On the front side, the handset comes equipped with a 25 MP f/2.0 quad pixel camera sensor which is housed inside the punch-hole notch. It also comes with features like 8x digital zoom, Cinemagraph mode, Auto HDR, a manual mode, portrait mode, and a YouTube Live mode.

The Motorola One Vision is a part of the Android One program and thus, comes with stock Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. It also offers Google Photos as the default gallery app and free backup of high-quality photos. The company confirmed that the phone will be updated to Android Q as well as Android R, and will receive security updates for 3 years.

The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. it is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.

Motorola One Vision comes in two color options — Sapphire Blue and Bronze. Priced at R$ 1,999 (~$500), the smartphone is now available for purchase in Brazil. It will be available in Europe later this month and will make it to Asia, the Middle East, and Australia in the coming months.

Motorola One Vision Specifications

