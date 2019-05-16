Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP camera to launch in India on 20th May

A few months ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in the Indian market. However, unlike the Chinese variant which packs 48 MP rear camera, the Indian variant features a 12 MP primary sensor on the back panel.

The company has been teasing about a new smartphone in the Indian market featuring a 48 MP camera sensor and now it’s confirmed which device it is. Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 7S will be launched in India on 20th May, featuring a 48 MP rear camera sensor.

While nothing much has been revealed yet, we expect the smartphone to have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 7, except for the rear camera setup. Instead of the 12 MP + 2 MP sensors, the Redmi Note 7S will come with 48 MP primary sensor for the dual camera module.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with a waterdrop-shaped notched display, sports a 6.3-inch screen having 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3/4 GB RAM.

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to come with a 48 MP + 5 MP rear camera sensors and a 13 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box and packs a 4000 mAh battery to keep the lights on.

To know about the pricing and availability information of the upcoming Redmi Note 7S, we’ll have to wait for the official launch on 20th May.

