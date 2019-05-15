Honor 20 series smartphones to launch in India on 11th June

Honor’s upcoming flagship smartphone lineup — the Honor 20 series is all set to go official on 21st May in London, UK. Now, the company has sent out media invites for the launch of the Honor 20 series in India.

The invites from the company confirm that the Honor 20 series will be launched in India on 11th June. The company could launch three phones in India — Honor 20, 20 Pro, and 20 Lite.

A few days ago, the base variant of the Honor 20 with model number YAL-L21 was spotted on Geekbench, revealing the phone’s key specifications. It confirmed that the smartphone will indeed be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship octa-core chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM.

Further, it notes that the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box, possibly with the EMUI 9 on top. The previous leak suggests that the phone will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display featuring a waterdrop-style notch.

It will have have a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera housed inside the notch. On the back side, the device will feature triple camera setup — 48 MP primary sensor + 20 MP super wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens.

On the other hand, a recently leaked image of the Honor 20 Pro confirmed that the phone will come with a punch-hole display. This is the same display design that we saw on flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

The Pro model is expected to come with a 5x optical zoom camera on the back side. It may feature four camera sensors on the back panel, consisting of an ultra-wide sensor, a 40MP primary camera sensor, a 5x periscope zoom camera and a Time of Flight 3D camera.