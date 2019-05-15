Realme X launched in China; comes with a pop-up selfie camera, SD710 SoC and 8 GB RAM
At a launch event in China, along with the Realme X Lite, the company also launched its much-awaited and widely leaked smartphone — Realme X.
The highlight of the phone is that it comes with the trendy pop-up selfie camera. The company says that the Realme X comes with a spring-loaded pop-up camera that is claimed to work in just 0.72 seconds.
The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.
t also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so. Just like the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X Lite, this one too is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.
Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.
As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.
The Realme X comes Steam White and Punk Blue colors. The smartphone is offered in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage (1499 yuan), 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage (1599 yuan) and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (1799 yuan). There’s also a fourth Onion/Garlic Edition that packs 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and costs 1899 yuan.
Realme X Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- GPU:Adreno 616 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB
- Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio
- Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor
- Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Steam White and Punk Blue
- Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support
Realme X Pricing and Availability
- Price of 4 GB + 64 GB: 1499 Yuan (~$218)
- Price of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1599 Yuan (~$233)
- Price of 8 GB + 128 GB: 1799 Yuan (~$262)
- Price of Onion/Garlic Edition: 1899 Yuan (~$276)
- Availability: In China from 20th May