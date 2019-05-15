At a launch event in China, along with the Realme X Lite, the company also launched its much-awaited and widely leaked smartphone — Realme X.

The highlight of the phone is that it comes with the trendy pop-up selfie camera. The company says that the Realme X comes with a spring-loaded pop-up camera that is claimed to work in just 0.72 seconds.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the no-notch design, it offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

t also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Realme smartphone to do so. Just like the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X Lite, this one too is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back side, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera.

As for the connectivity options, the phone comes with support for Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It runs ColorOS 6 UI based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Realme X comes Steam White and Punk Blue colors. The smartphone is offered in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage (1499 yuan), 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage (1599 yuan) and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (1799 yuan). There’s also a fourth Onion/Garlic Edition that packs 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and costs 1899 yuan.

Realme X Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.3% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor

48 MP Sony IMX586 + 5 MP secondary sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor

16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Steam White and Punk Blue

Steam White and Punk Blue Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

Realme X Pricing and Availability

Price of 4 GB + 64 GB: 1499 Yuan (~$218)

1499 Yuan (~$218) Price of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1599 Yuan (~$233)

1599 Yuan (~$233) Price of 8 GB + 128 GB: 1799 Yuan (~$262)

1799 Yuan (~$262) Price of Onion/Garlic Edition: 1899 Yuan (~$276)

1899 Yuan (~$276) Availability: In China from 20th May

