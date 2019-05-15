Realme, which has established its presence in the Indian smartphone market, is now all set to enter its home market — China. Today, at a launch event in Beijing, the company has launched its first smartphone for the Chinese market — Realme X Lite.

The Realme X Lite is basically the same smartphone that was launched in India as Realme 3 Pro. The phone is the same that was said to launch as Realme X Youth Edition in the leaks.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display offering a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409 PPI pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor.

It packs 6 GB RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, along with an LED flash.

On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 25 MP front-facing snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with Face Unlock feature for authentication.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Running on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, the phone is powered by a 4045 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

In China, the Realme X Lite comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, costing 1199 Yuan, 1299 Yuan and 1499 Yuan respectively.

Realme X Lite Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with support for portrait mode, Nightscape, AI-based scene recognition, Chroma Boost, 960fps slo-mo video support, 64 MP Ultra HD Mode

16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with support for portrait mode, Nightscape, AI-based scene recognition, Chroma Boost, 960fps slo-mo video support, 64 MP Ultra HD Mode Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 256 GB

Yes, up to 256 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Other: Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0 Colors: Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple

Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple Battery: 4045 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

Realme X Lite Pricing and Availability