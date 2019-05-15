Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently confirmed through a post on Weibo that the company’s flagship smartphone will be named Redmi K20. The brand is expected to launch two phones — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Now, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will also get launched in the Indian market. Today, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD and Global Vice President confirmed that the Flagship Killer 2.0 (Redmi K20) is soon coming to India.

Cometh the flagship, cometh the flagship Killer 2.0. Coming soon 🔥 #Redmi pic.twitter.com/jrMVbOZItG — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 15, 2019

Separately, Redmi India twitter account also shared the same tweet congratulating OnePlus for launching its flagship smartphone. The phone in question, Redmi K20 has been termed as a “flagship killer” by Lu Weibing and hinted that the letter “K” in K20 stands for “Killer”.

The shared image also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. This is the same chipset that powers most of the flagship smartphones launched this year so far.

The specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro have already leaked online. The phone is said to come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with an in-display fingerprint reader. On the back side, the phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens of 16-megapixel.

On the front side, the pop-up camera module will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be running Android 9 Pie OS along with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery that could be assisted by 27W rapid charging.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India that will come with a 48 MP rear-facing camera. Prior to that, the company also teased a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC. It’s not yet known if both these features are for the same phone but that’s likely to be the case.