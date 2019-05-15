Paytm launches ‘First Card’ credit card in partnership with Citi

After Paytm launched its Payments Bank service, the company started offering Paytm RuPay Debit Card to its customers. Now, the company is going a step forward and has introduced credit card offering, dubbed as Paytm ‘First Card’.

The Paytm credit card is being offered in partnership with Citi. The company claims that this new Paytm First Card is the first in the country to give customers one percent “universal unlimited cashback”. There are no restrictions on earning and the cashback earned will be auto-credited every month.

The passbook of the credit card will highlight exclusive offers from both Paytm and Citi on a real-time basis alongside enabling customers to track their credit card transactions. The credit card offered by Paytm has an annual fee of Rs. 500 that will be waived on spends exceeding Rs. 50,000 per year.

Unlike the Paytm Debit Card which is limited to inland transactions in India, the new Paytm First Card is touted to be accepted internationally, thanks to the Citi integration backed by Visa network. It also has exclusive offers on dining, shopping, and travel among others through Citi Privileges platform.

Paytm First Card Details

Unlimited 1% cash back on transactions, without any restrictions

Accepted in India as well as in other countries around the world

Get Paytm promo-codes worth Rs. 10,000 on spending minimum Rs. 10,000 using the credit card within the first four months

Exclusive offers on shopping, travel, dining, and more on the Citi Privileges platform

Annual fee of Rs. 500 which is waived if spent more than Rs. 50,000 in a year

Paytm and Citi have jointly developed a selection tool for customers without a credit history

The launch of the Paytm First Card comes just a couple of months after the online payments company launched a subscription-based customer rewards program named Paytm First to take on the likes of Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus.