OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition unveiled, will go on sale in UK this year

Along with the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones, the China-based company also announced the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition smartphone at a launch event in London, UK. The company has confirmed that the phone will go on sale in the UK later this year.

OnePlus has not revealed the specifications of this 5G edition smartphone but we expect to know more about it as the phone’s launch nears. The company has confirmed that the device comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 LTE modem which enables 5G capabilities.

Interestingly, the Snapdragon X50 LTE modem does not carry support for mmWave bands available in Europe. Hence, it’s likely that the OnePlus7 Pro 5G will be arriving with sub-6GHz support in the U.K.

The smartphone will be exclusively available through EE carrier in the UK. But, the carrier is yet to confirm when it will be making the 5G network live in the U.K. The handset is expected to be available in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Manchester.

While the specs have not been revealed, we expect the smartphone to have similar specs as the non-5G model. It could come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports Quad HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will pack Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The pop-up selfie camera includes a 16 MP snapper. The triple rear camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultrawide sensor. It runs Oxygen OS 9.5 based on Android Pie and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.