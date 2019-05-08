Honor 20 Lite with 32 MP selfie camera and triple rear cameras launched
Honor will be launching the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones at a launch event in London on 21st of this month. Ahead of that, the company has launched the cheapest smartphone of this lineup — Honor 20 Lite.
The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.
It packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot allowing you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. Coming to the camera department, the handset comes with a triple camera array on the back.
There’s a 24 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle sensor for a wide 120-degree view, and a 2 MP depth sensor for a bokeh effect. For taking selfies and video calling, the Honor 20 Lite is equipped with a 32 MP sensor on the front. There’s an AI feature that automatically retouches your selfies by judging your age, skin tone, and gender.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3400 mAh battery.
The Honor 20 Lite comes in Phantom Red and Phantom Blue colors and is priced at £249 in the UK. It will go on sale via Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and AO from May 15th.
Honor 20 Lite Specifications
- CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor
- AM: 4 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9 on top
- Display: 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Rear Camera: 24 MP f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP +depth sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide camera
- Front Camera: 32 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Phantom Red and Phantom Blue
- Battery: 3400 mAh
Honor 20 Lite Pricing and Availability
- Pricing: £249 in the UK
- Availability: From 15th May