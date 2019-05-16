Oppo K3 smartphone is launching on 23rd May in China

After launching the Oppo Reno flagship smartphone series last month, the China-based company is now all set to launch a new K-series smartphone in China. The company has confirmed that the Oppo K3 will be launched on 23rd May.

The smartphone will reportedly come with a “shark-fin” front-facing pop-up camera. This is similar to the front-facing pop-up camera we saw on the Oppo Reno, in terms of looks and operating mechanism. Last week, full specifications of the Oppo K3 smartphone were leaked online.

The Oppo K3 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will also come with a “next-gen” optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC.

As for the camera, the device will come with a 16 MP front-facing camera sensor and will be equipped with dual rear cameras. On the back side, the smartphone will pack a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth sensing.

It will come in two variants — one with 6 GB of RAM and another with 8 GB of RAM. Both the model will feature 128 GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

We expect the smartphone to runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie OS. The report says that the plastic-built phone will measure 161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm and will weight around 191 grams.