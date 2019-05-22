Redmi K20 confirmed to have notchless display and 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone is named Redmi K20. The company also teased the smartphone’s arrival in India and tagged it as a “Flagship Killer 2.0”, aiming to take on the newly launched OnePlus 7 series smartphones.

The company is all set to launch the Redmi K20 smartphone in China on 28th May and ahead of the launch, it has started teasing some of the phone’s features. It has now confirmed that the phone will come with a notch-less display and will feature a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the company, the next-gen fingerprint sensor comes with a 3P lens and has 7.2μm ultra-large pixels. It has a 100% higher photo-sensitive area and 30% more accuracy than the previous generation scanner. Further, it will come with DSP acceleration technology that increases unlock speed by 10% compared to the previous generation.

Earlier, the company had confirmed that the phone will come with a 48MP primary camera along with support for 960 FPS slow-mo video recording. It is also confirmed to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 20 MP front-facing pop-up camera, which will enable the company to offer a notch-less display panel. It is rumored to come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED screen.

The smartphone was recently spotted on benchmarking portal AnTuTu, confirming that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset — the same processor that powers the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro and the Asus Zenfone 6.

Along with the Redmi K20, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon after its debut in the Chinese market. To know more about this, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

