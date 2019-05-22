Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition launched; packs SD710 chipset, 6 GB RAM, and triple rear cameras
At a launch event in China, Lenovo today took the wraps off its Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition smartphone, which is a watered-down model of the company’s flagship smartphone Lenovo Z6 Pro.
In terms of design, the smartphone comes with a 3D curved glass rear with ceramic appeal and a magnesium alloy frame. It sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch offering a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The phone’s display also carries support for HDR10 and comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.07 percent. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.
Taking care of photography needs is a triple camera setup with an LED flash. It comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and a depth sensor of 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.
The camera offers features like handheld super night scene mode, multi-frame noise reduction, AI portrait mode, AI scene identification and more. For shooting selfies, the handset comes equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper having f/2.0 aperture.
The smartphone comes with support for Dolby panoramic sound and 4D tuning system. For accurate location tracking, the company is offering dual-frequency GPS technology. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.
It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock feature. The device runs on Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ZUI 11 custom user interface. The phone drives power from a 4050 mAh battery that carries support for 15W rapid charging.
The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is offered in two color options — Knight Black and Symphony Stardust and the phone is now available for pre-order in China.
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11
- Display: 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9
- Rear Camera: 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture + depth sensor of 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack
- Other: Fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Knight Black and Symphony Stardust
- Battery: 4050 mAh battery that carries support for 15W rapid charging
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition Pricing and Availability
- Pricing of 4 GB + 64 GB: 1,099 Yuan (~$159)
- Pricing of 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,399 Yuan (~$202)
- Pricing of 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,699 Yuan (~$246)
- Availability: Now on pre-order in China; Sale from 28th May