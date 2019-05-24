Samsung Galaxy A70S could be the world’s first smartphone with 64 MP camera sensor

Samsung launched its Galaxy A70 smartphone globally in March this year and now the company is reportedly working on a new variant of the smartphone, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A70S. As per the reports, the A70S could be the world’s first smartphone to come with a 64 MP camera sensor.

Currently, no information about this upcoming smartphone is known. However, it is being said that the Galaxy A70S could get launched in the second half of this year, but the exact timeline is not available.

The company will be using the recently announced 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that will offer 16-megapixel photos in low-light conditions using the company’s Tetracell technology. The sensor is expected to go on mass production later this year.

Samsung’s latest ISOCELL Bright GW1 is currently the highest resolution camera sensor for smartphones in the market. Apart from low-light photos, the camera sensor also supports real-time HDR of up to 100dB. It supports full-HD slow-motion video recording and features support for Super PD phase detection auto-focus technology.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung decides to keep the specs for the A70S same as the Galaxy A70. It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

It features three rear cameras and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs the latest Android 9 Pie OS with the Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging technology.

