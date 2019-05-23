Oppo K3 with notch-less display and 16 MP pop-up front-facing camera goes official in China

As expected, Oppo has today launched a new mid-range smartphone in China expanding the portfolio of K-series smartphones. The newly launched smartphone is Oppo K3, which had been in news since the past few weeks.

The Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display from Samsung with 19.5:0 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It also supports the DC dimming feature and comes with the next-generation in-display fingerprint scanner, which is claimed to be 28.5 percent faster.

Powering this mid-range smartphone is the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, which is coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

To take care of the photography needs, the company has included dual camera sensors on the back panel. It comes with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It runs on Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Oppo K3 is offered in three color options — Nebula Purple, Green and White. As for the pricing, the 6 GB RAM model is priced at 1,599 yuan (~$230). The 8 GB + 128 GB model costs 1,899 yuan (~$274) while the top-end model with 8 GB + 256 GB storage costs 2,299 yuan (~$332). The phone will go on sale in China from June 1st.

Oppo K3 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.1% STB ratio and DC Dimming support

6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.1% STB ratio and DC Dimming support Rear Camera: Dual camera — 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

Dual camera — 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor

In-display Fingerprint sensor Colors: Nebula Purple, Green and White

Nebula Purple, Green and White Battery: 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability