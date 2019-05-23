Black Shark 2 confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart

After setting up operations in India sometime back, Xiaomi-backed Black Shark confirmed that the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its debut in India on 27th May. Now, a teaser confirms that the phone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart in India.

This was revealed through the teaser of the e-commerce platforms’ new membership program called “Flipkart Edge”, which offers benefits like 90-day returns and express delivery. In a post on Instagram promoting this program, Flipkart confirmed that it will be selling the Black Shark 2.

During the launch event on 27th May in India, along with the Black Shark 2 gaming phone, the company is also expected to launch its range of gaming peripherals such as Gamepad 2.0. However, this is not yet confirmed by the company.

The phone comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency. To ensure that the colors stay accurate, there are four ambient light color sensors that help a dedicated image processor monitor environment and adjust the screen accordingly.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It features a big Liquid Cool 3.0 vapor chamber cooling system that promises 14°C lower chipset temperature. It also comes with a Cooling Case add-on with a fan that helps dissipate even more heat.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0.

The device comes in three variants — 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM and two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB. It’s not yet known which variants will be launched in India. It also features the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

