Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone to launch in India on 27th May

We recently reported that Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has setup its operations in India. Earlier this month, we reported that the Black Shark 2 has been certified by BIS, indicating its imminent launch in India. Now, we know the smartphone’s exact launch date in India.

The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event of Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, which is scheduled on 27th May. Along with the gaming phone, the company is also expected to launch gaming peripherals such as Gamepad 2.0 but this is not yet confirmed by the company.

As for the smartphone, it features a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency. The display is HDR-enabled and covers the DCI-P3 color space. To ensure that the colors stay accurate, there are four ambient light color sensors that help a dedicated image processor monitor environment and adjust the screen accordingly.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It features a big Liquid Cool 3.0 vapor chamber cooling system that promises 14°C lower chipset temperature. It also comes with a Cooling Case add-on with a fan that helps dissipate even more heat.

The device comes in three variants — 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM and two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB. It’s not yet known which variants will be launched in India. It also features the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0.

Black Shark 2 Specifications