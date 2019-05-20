Redmi K20 flagship smartphone’s full specifications leaked online

Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will be called Redmi K20. The company recently teased the smartphone’s arrival in India and tagged it as a “Flagship Killer 2.0”, aiming to take on the newly launched OnePlus 7 series smartphones.

Now, ahead of the launch of this Redmi K20 smartphone, a new leaked related to the smartphone reveals its full specifications. It states that the phone will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display without any notch and will come with in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is also confirmed to come with a pop-up front-facing camera of 20 MP. On the back side, there will be a triple camera setup consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP super-wide sensor, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

It will come powered by a 4000 mAh battery and the phone is also tipped to support 27W fast charging support. Previously, it was reported that the phone will come with UFS 2.1 storage. It is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone was recently spotted on benchmarking portal AnTuTu, confirming that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapragon 855 chipset — the same processor that powers the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro and the Asus Zenfone 6.

As per the reports, the company could launch two flagship smartphones under the Redmi brand — Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. However, we are yet to hear about this from the company itself. While the launch date is not yet known, the phone is expected to go official in the coming weeks.

