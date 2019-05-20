Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition is confirmed to launch on 22nd May

Lenovo recently launched its flagship smartphone — Lenovo Z6 Pro and now the company is gearing up to launch a less-powerful version of the same device named Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition. The smartphone is now confirmed to get launched in China on 22nd May.

Ahead of the phone’s launch later this week, the key specifications of the device as well as its design has leaked online through the pre-order page. In terms of design, the smartphone will have a waterdrop notch display with pretty thin bezels.

The phone’s back panel has an 8-layer nanoscale coating. It is made up of a single piece of glass that curves to the sides too, doubling as the frame. It could come in two colors — Black and Green-Purple. In the Green-Purple variant, the back panel also has gold accents around the camera module and fingerprint scanner while the frame has a purple hue.

The company has confirmed that the phone’s display supports HDR10 but has not revealed the screen size and the display resolution. It will also come with support for Dolby Atmos audio but just a single speaker. The phone will be powered by a 4050 mAh battery that should last you a full day.

From the teaser shared by the company, it seems that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset. The phone is already confirmed come with dual-frequency GPS support for accurate positioning up to 1m. This is something that’s usually found only on the flagship smartphones.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will launch on Wednesday but the smartphone won’t be available for purchase until next Tuesday, i.e. May 28th.