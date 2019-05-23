Meizu 16Xs confirmed to launch in China on 30th May

Meizu, the China-based smartphone manufacturer, has confirmed that it will be launching its next smartphone — the Meizu 16Xs in its home market on 30th May. The phone is an upgraded version of the Meizu 16X launched last year.

The teaser poster of the smartphone shared by the company on Weibo mentions “165g of Balance” which seems to be hinting about the phone’s weight. To know what this really means, we’ll have to wait until the launch event.

As per earlier leaks, the phone will be featuring a 6.2-inch AMOLED display offering a screen resolution of 2232 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz but the exact chipset is not yet known.

The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel camera. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calling.

It will also come with the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery and will pack 6 GB of RAM. It will be offered in two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB, without an option of expandable storage.

The phone, which will come with some kind of fast charging support, will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box, with the company’s own Flyme OS running on top of it.